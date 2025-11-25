Galatasaray have set their sights on one of the most intriguing targets of the upcoming January 2026 window, pushing aggressively to lure Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman to Istanbul in a move that would reshape both clubs’ winter plans and test the limits of Turkish football’s growing financial ambition.

What began as whispers in early autumn has evolved into one of Europe’s most-watched pre-window storylines.

Lookman, once the electrifying face of Atalanta’s European charge, is now unsettled, underperforming and openly exploring an exit. Galatasaray sense an opportunity – and with Victor Osimhen driving the recruitment effort, the champions of Türkiye believe this might be the perfect storm for a marquee signing.

Meteoric rise

Few African players in Europe have enjoyed a rise as sharp as Ademola Lookman.

The London-born Nigerian finally unlocked his potential at Atalanta after years spent bouncing between Everton, RB Leipzig and Fulham.

His 2023-24 season was a breakthrough: 17 goals, 10 assists and a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen that delivered Atalanta their first European trophy. It cemented Lookman’s status as a 40 million euro ($46.2 million) asset and one of the continent’s most lethal transition forwards.

But the glow faded quickly.

By November 2025, Lookman has scored just once in 11 matches – his confidence drained, his relationship with the club fractured.

Tactical tension with Gian Piero Gasperini, combined with a bitter summer saga in which Lookman submitted a transfer request and briefly refused to train to force a move to Inter, left emotional scars on both sides.

Inter’s bids were rejected. Bayern Munich hovered. Tottenham inquired. No deal arrived.

And Lookman returned to Bergamo frustrated, his form sagging and his future clouded.

The player’s camp has since described the relationship with Atalanta as “irreparable,” prompting his willingness to listen to offers he once dismissed – including from Türkiye.

Galatasaray’s ambition

Fresh off a league title and a resurgent Champions League campaign, Galatasaray want to add one more game-breaker to their attack.

Injuries and rotation needs have stretched Okan Buruk’s frontline, and the club believes Lookman fits their model: pace, vertical threat, and proven European pedigree.

Sources in Istanbul say Galatasaray have already put forward a package worth around 9 million euros net per year, which Lookman has verbally accepted, clearing the first major hurdle.

Executives plan to meet Atalanta in the coming weeks, armed with the belief that Lookman’s dip in form could soften negotiations.

That optimism isn’t universal.

Some within the club, including Buruk, have been cautious – aware of Lookman’s slump and mindful of the adaptation curve foreign attackers often face in the Süper Lig.

Still, the hierarchy views him as a strategic investment – similar to the coups they pulled off with Mauro Icardi and Osimhen, both of whom revived their careers in Istanbul.

Lookman’s versatility is a major draw. Whether on the left, right or behind the striker, he would slot seamlessly into Galatasaray’s high-tempo blueprint.

Quiet architect

No single figure has shaped this transfer rumor more than Osimhen.

The Galatasaray star – thriving with nine goals in 12 games – has intensified the push from inside the dressing room.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen has been “relentless” in persuading Lookman during national-team camps and private phone calls.

He’s presented Istanbul as a springboard, a place where Lookman can reclaim his spark away from Atalanta’s rigid system and under a fanbase that treats Nigerian stars like royalty.

Osimhen’s motivation is not purely personal.

He believes a Lookman partnership could elevate Galatasaray’s attack to Champions League knockout level.

And with Chelsea circling Osimhen again – but blocked by wage demands and their recent striker signings – the forward appears committed to the Istanbul project, strengthening his influence within the club.

Fee wall

Here lies the biggest stumbling block: Atalanta are demanding 50 million euros, the full value of Lookman’s release clause.

The club has shown no intention of negotiating down – consistent with their tough stances on previous sales like Teun Koopmeiners and Rasmus Hojlund.

Atalanta’s owners are adamant: Lookman will only leave “at real market value,” regardless of his dip in numbers or clear desire for a fresh start. This is not a club that bends easily.

For Galatasaray, that figure is a stretch.

Already carrying Osimhen’s salary and recent spending around the squad, they may need to sell fringe players or structure creative add-ons to get close.

A loan-plus-obligation proposal was floated and immediately rejected by both Atalanta and Lookman, who wants a permanent move for stability.

Another complication looms: Lookman has long expressed he prefers a return to Serie A or the Premier League – leagues he views as more aligned with his long-term aspirations.

Galatasaray’s Champions League platform may offset that hesitation, but it won’t erase it.

As of now, the deal sits in a delicate equilibrium. Galatasaray have momentum – player interest, Osimhen’s influence, a concrete salary offer and growing media alignment in Italy and Türkiye.