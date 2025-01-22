Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray wasted a two-goal lead and settled for a 3-3 draw against Dynamo Kyiv at home on Tuesday during UEFA Europa League matchday seven.

Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez opened the scoring with a header in the sixth minute.

Abdülkerim Bardakcı doubled the lead with a stunning long-range finish in the 22nd minute at Istanbul’s Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex.

Dynamo Kyiv narrowed the gap to 2-1 when Vladyslav Vanat converted a close-range effort in the 44th minute.

In the 50th minute, Barış Alper Yılmaz got a second yellow card and was sent off, but the decision was overturned.

A minute later, a review of the position awarded Galatasaray a penalty, which Victor Osimhen successfully converted to extend the lead to 3-1.

However, Andriy Yarmolenko had different ideas when he followed a corner kick well and put the ball into Galatasaray’s net with a shot from the center in the 68th minute.

Yarmolenko brought Dynamo Kyiv level in the 81st minute with a header, completing his brace.

Galatasaray are fifth with 13 points while Dynamo Kyiv are at the bottom of the League phase table with one point.