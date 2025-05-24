Istanbul’s governor’s office announced key road closures and alternate routes for Galatasaray’s much-anticipated championship celebration at Yenikapı Event Area on Sunday, as the club marks its 25th Süper Lig title.

Starting at noon and lasting until the event wraps, major arteries including Gazi Mustafa Kemalpaşa Street (seaside direction), Namık Kemal Street, Sahil Kennedy Street’s north and south service roads, Şehit Vefa Karakurdu overpass, and the immediate vicinity of Yenikapı Event Area will be closed to traffic.

Authorities urged fans to use alternatives such as Vatan Street, Millet Street, Org. Abdurrahman Nafiz Gürman Street, Onuncu Yıl Boulevard, and the Eurasia Tunnel to avoid congestion.

The two-day “Galatasaray Champions Fest” kicks off tomorrow, celebrating the club’s third consecutive and 25th overall league crown. The first day already drew an estimated 60,000 fans to the fan zone at Yenikapı, where supporters enjoyed DJ sets and watched Galatasaray’s latest away match against Göztepe live on giant screens.

Galatasaray’s General Secretary Eray Yazgan expressed pride in the massive turnout and detailed the plans ahead: “We wanted a celebration worthy of our 5th star and 25th championship – and the fans showed incredible enthusiasm. Tomorrow, the fan zone reopens at noon, with gates opening at 3 p.m. The event runs until 11:30 p.m. We’re trying something new, and we hope it’s a success. Our goal is to one day lift a European trophy here in front of millions.”

Yazgan cautioned fans against driving to the venue, highlighting limited parking and recommending public transport or alternate routes.

Security will strictly enforce rules: only Galatasaray and Turkish flags are permitted; banners and flares are banned for safety reasons. In a nod to protecting local wildlife, fireworks will not be used during the festivities.

Participation is free; fans simply need to download the GS Plus app to access exclusive premium and VIP viewing areas, with tickets still available.