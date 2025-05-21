Galatasaray will throw one of the biggest parties in Turkish football history on Sunday, celebrating its record-breaking 25th Süper Lig title – and the right to wear a coveted fifth star – with a mega fan celebration at Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area, the club announced Tuesday.

Fresh off a dominant 3-0 title-clinching win over Kayserispor on May 18, Galatasaray are planning a full-day festival of football, music and pride, expected to draw up to two million fans.

The fifth star – awarded for every five league championships – cements Galatasaray’s place as Türkiye’s most decorated club, pulling clear of archrivals Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

Golden parade

The day will kick off with an iconic open-top bus procession from the club’s spiritual birthplace – Galatasaray High School in Taksim – to Yenikapı.

The parade, a nod to the team’s 1905 founding, is expected to draw thousands along the route, with players, coaches and officials waving to adoring fans under heavy security escort.

Once at Yenikapı, fans will be treated to a blockbuster celebration.

Confirmed headliner Emir Can Iğrek will debut a specially composed anthem honoring the fifth star, with other top Turkish artists reportedly in talks.

Laser shows, drone swarms and a full pyro-visual “şölen” are also expected to light up the night sky.

The Süper Lig trophy, usually handed out after the final match, will instead be presented on stage – a rare move approved by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Red and yellow in the air

Galatasaray’s announcement – “25.05.2025, Yenikapı #5YıldızlıŞampiyon” – ignited social media and fan excitement.

The club’s merchandise arm, GS Store, reported over 200,000 items sold in the 24 hours after the title win, raking in TL 110 million ($257,705).

A mega retail tent will be set up on-site, offering exclusive five-star gear.

Glory and grit

Galatasaray’s 25th title capped off a dominant season.

With 89 points, they finished eight clear of Fenerbahçe, dropping just one game all year – a March 29 loss to Beşiktaş.

Victor Osimhen, on loan from Napoli, bagged 25 goals, while Barış Alper Yılmaz and captain-goalkeeper Fernando Muslera starred throughout.

Coach Okan Buruk secured his fourth Süper Lig crown, cementing his legend despite season-long mind games with Fenerbahçe boss Jose Mourinho, who clashed with Buruk during a fiery Turkish Cup quarterfinal.