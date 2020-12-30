It has been nearly two months since Galatasaray player Ryan Babel tested positive for the coronavirus, with the Dutch striker announcing on Nov. 29 that he had recovered from COVID-19.

Yet Babel hasn’t played a single match since the Sivasspor clash on Nov. 8, with reports Wednesday saying the 34-year-old player had a severe case of the virus and still hasn't recovered fully.

According to a report by Turkish daily Hürriyet, after first testing positive on Nov. 15, Babel lost nearly 12 kilograms (26 pounds) as his symptoms worsened over time.

While Babel detailed his isolation period in the footage he shared on his YouTube channel, the report claimed the Dutch player suffered from a high fever, fatigue, lethargy and loss of appetite – symptoms unmentioned by Babel in the video.

The report said after losing weight rapidly, Babel started suffering from back pains, and Galatasaray had to place him in a special treatment program to heal his ailing back.

As his nutritional and physical treatment continues, Babel has gained 7 kilograms back so far and recently had enough energy to participate in training programs.

Depending on Babel’s recovery progress, coach Fatih Terim could field him in the next two weeks, the report said.

Babel played in seven matches, including a Turkish Ziraat Cup game, in the season so far.