Eintracht Frankfurt have signed striker Michy Batshuayi from Galatasaray in a last-minute transfer on Monday.

The Belgian international has signed a contract with the German Bundesliga club until 2027, the club announced.

Details regarding the transfer fee have not been disclosed.

Batshuayi, 31, only joined Galatasaray from city rivals Fenerbahce last summer.

The striker has previous Bundesliga experience, having been loaned from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund in 2018.