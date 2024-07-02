Michy Batshuayi pulled a Figo 2.0 on Monday, becoming the first foreign footballer to sign for all of Türkiye's big three clubs when he joined Galatasaray from archrivals Fenerbahçe.

"An agreement has been reached for the transfer of professional football player Michy Batshuayi for three seasons," Galatasaray announced on its social media account on X.

The 30-year-old striker, who has 55 Belgium caps but was not included in the country's Euro squad, has appeared for both of the other Istanbul giants.

He played the last two years at Fenerbahçe, who finished as runners-up to Galatasaray last season. He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Beşiktaş from Chelsea.

Ahead of the confirmation of the transfer, Batshuayi's wife, Amely Maria, said she received threats on social media from fans.

"Shame on those who threaten my family and wish death on my child for football, and you dare to talk about family?" she wrote in a post she later took down. "What a shame!!! Racism and death threats? God sees you all."