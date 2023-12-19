Galatasaray's coach, Okan Buruk, exuded confidence as he discussed his team's upcoming challenge against Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League playoff round.

The recipient of the prestigious "Best Coach of the Year" award at the 13th Boğaziçi University Sports Awards, Buruk attributed the success to the collective efforts of his team.

"We're not just individuals; we're a team," Buruk declared, his elation evident. Reflecting on the significance of their championship win on the republic's 100th anniversary, he noted, "The championship brought us this award."

Undoubtedly, the coach is setting his sights on future accolades, with aspirations to clinch triumphs in coming years consistently.

According to Buruk, Galatasaray is on the cusp of a remarkable year, both domestically and in Europe.

"A year in which the Galatasaray community deserves and is in the race from now on awaits us," he said, emphasizing the team's assertiveness on the continental stage.

As for their European journey, Buruk acknowledged that both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are navigating uncharted waters.

He hoped for a stellar year for Turkish teams as they gear up for the challenges ahead.

Turning his attention to the impending clash with Sparta Prague, Buruk analyzed the strengths of the Czech team.

"There is a fact that all the teams here are good," he said.

Highlighting Sparta Prague's distinctive three-man defense game, he noted the rarity of such tactics in Turkish football and anticipated a unique challenge for his team.

Buoyed by the prowess and quality of his team, Buruk confidently stated, "We have the power to do our best in this match and pass this round."

However, he stressed the importance of concentration and vigilance, considering the potential changes in the transfer window and the evolving dynamics of Sparta Prague.

Discussing the advantage of playing the first match at home, Buruk acknowledged the shift in the significance of away goals.

"If we play the first match well on our field and play our own game, this will be an advantage," he said, underscoring the team's desire to leverage the support of their home crowd.

Looking ahead, Buruk expressed the team's intention to strengthen their squad after the first half, maintaining their commitment to competing for trophies in Europe. "We believe that we should be in the Europa League," he asserted, outlining ambitious goals for the team's European campaign.

Addressing the upcoming Fenerbahçe derby, Buruk deemed it a "very valuable" encounter for both teams, anticipating a pivotal moment in their domestic pursuit.

With an unwavering belief in the team's potential, Buruk is set on steering Galatasaray toward greater heights, dreaming of a triumphant journey that extends to the final.