Istanbul contender Galatasaray’s hopes to join the Champions League took a heavy blow late Wednesday after a devastating 5-1 loss against PSV Eindhoven in the second qualifying round.
The Yellow-Reds suffered a very early goal in the 2nd minute when PSV’s attacking midfielder Eran Zahavi converted Gala goalie Fernando Muslera’s mistake into a goal with a clean shot.
The Israeli scorer went on to score two more goals to complete a hat-trick, in the 35th and 84th minutes.
The Lions’ only goal came in the 42nd minute by right winger Emre Kılınç.
PSV’s German player Mario Götze also scored two goals, in the 51st and 88th minutes, which concluded the rout.
The second leg of the match will be played in Istanbul next week.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.