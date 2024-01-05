Galatasaray's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi will be sidelined "for a while" owing to a facial injury sustained during the Fenerbahce derby on Dec. 24, 2023, the Turkish football club confirmed on Friday.

The 30-year-old striker has been diagnosed with a "fracture in his facial bones" following a blow during the intense derby match.

After thorough consultations with specialists in ophthalmology, ear, nose, throat, and plastic surgery, it was determined that Icardi would need to take a break from the field.

Galatasaray's statement revealed that an assessment of Icardi's injury would be conducted after the 20th day of the trauma.

Depending on the evaluation, he might return to play with the assistance of a protective face mask.

Icardi, a former standout for Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, had been in impressive form for Galatasaray this season.

In 27 appearances, he contributed significantly with 17 goals and six assists.

The Argentine forward, who had a successful loan spell with Galatasaray last season, made his move to the Istanbul club permanent in July.

His notable performances played a pivotal role in helping Galatasaray secure the Turkish Super Lig title in the previous campaign.