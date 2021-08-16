Football fans in Turkey witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime incident late Monday during the Galatasaray - Giresunspor match.

Istanbul heavyweight Galatasaray’s defender Marcao was shown a straight red card by the referee and sent off after attacking his own teammate, midfielder Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

The exact reason for the fight remains unknown, but Aktürkoğlu reportedly told Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim that he only told Marcao to “shut up” after a dispute on the pitch.

Running all the way from the defense to confront Aktürkoğlu, Marcao sprinted nearly 50 meters before landing a punch on his teammate, prompting a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) inspection.

After reviewing the fight on video, referee Erkan Özdamar sent off the Brazilian.

The match ended in a 2-0 victory for Galatasaray as the Lions started their Super Lig journey with three points.