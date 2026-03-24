Galatasaray has confirmed that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has successfully undergone surgery to repair a fractured right forearm sustained during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash against Liverpool.

The operation was carried out by club chief physician Op. Dr. Yener İnce at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital in Istanbul on March 23, 2026.

The club expressed optimism about Osimhen’s recovery and hopes to see the forward back on the pitch within five to six weeks.

Osimhen, 27, on loan from Serie A side Napoli, suffered the injury in the first half at Anfield on March 18 during an aerial challenge.

Despite the pain and swelling, he initially attempted to continue before being substituted at halftime on medical advice. Immediate assessments in Liverpool confirmed a fracture involving the ulna, and a temporary cast was applied while plans for surgery were arranged.

Following the match, Osimhen provided his own update during a Twitch livestream with Nigerian influencer Carter Efe, stating: “I need to go under the knife... my arm is broken. It will take a maximum of five to six weeks. Six weeks at most, and I will be back to football.”

He outlined his rehabilitation plan, which includes approximately four weeks of rest and healing, followed by two weeks of individual training before rejoining full team sessions.

The injury comes at a critical time for Galatasaray, who had already suffered a setback when Dutch winger Noa Lang underwent thumb surgery after the same Liverpool match.

The Reds dominated the return leg 4-0, overturning Galatasaray’s slim 1-0 first-leg advantage and advancing 4-1 on aggregate to face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch, and Mohamed Salah sealed the result.

Osimhen has been a standout performer for Galatasaray this season, netting seven Champions League goals and providing crucial attacking firepower in both domestic and European competitions.

His absence leaves a significant gap, though the club remains confident that structured rehabilitation under its medical team will see him return to full fitness.

Turkish media reports align with the player’s timeline, targeting a possible return in late spring for key Super Lig fixtures.