Galatasaray's Champions League hopes ended in heartbreak at Anfield, where Liverpool routed the Turkish champions 4-0 on March 18, 2026, completing a 4-1 aggregate to reach the quarterfinals.

The loss was compounded by the injury of Galatasaray’s star striker Victor Osimhen, who fractured his right forearm in an aerial collision with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté early in the first half.

The 27-year-old Nigerian displayed grit by continuing briefly with a bandaged arm but was substituted at halftime as pain worsened.

Galatasaray confirmed the fracture after hospital evaluation and announced surgery would follow further assessment.

Osimhen traveled to Nigeria during Galatasaray's brief break, appearing on a Twitch livestream with influencer Carter Efe.

He confirmed the need for surgery and outlined a 4-6 week recovery window.

“Six weeks at most. Most of the time, it’s four weeks, then two weeks to train alone, regain fitness, and rejoin the team,” he said, adding that two Liverpool players had apologized for the incident. His relaxed demeanor and occasional brace-free movements in Nigeria sparked mixed reactions online.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen heads the ball during the Champions League round 16 second leg against Liverpool at Anfield, Liverpool, U.K., March 18, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Back in Istanbul on March 22, Osimhen underwent further scans to finalize the surgery plan. Galatasaray and local outlets report that the operation could take place within 48-72 hours, depending on swelling and fracture assessment. While an initial conservative approach was considered, surgery is now deemed necessary.

Prominent Turkish commentator Levent Tüzemen noted in his Monday column that the specific surgical method could allow Osimhen an earlier-than-expected return.

He emphasized the striker’s importance: “Galatasaray has adapted to Osimhen’s style. Both scorer and goalkeeper matter. Uğurcan makes saves; Osimhen scores or sets up goals. Losing him will be felt for more than a month.”

Tüzemen expects Galatasaray to adjust with Lang on the left, a Yunus-Sane-Sallai option on the right, and Barış leading the attack.

Osimhen’s absence will impact upcoming Süper Lig clashes, including the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe on April 26.