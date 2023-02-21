Reports are swirling that Sacha Boey, who has had an incredible breakout season, is in line to receive an improved contract with a considerably higher release clause.

With the transfer work in Galatasaray proceeding apace, the Yellow Reds continue taking decisive steps to accelerate their domestic and international transfers.

The Lions made a splash in the winter transfer period, signing Kaan Ayhan, Nicolo Zaniolo and Sam Adekugbe, while simultaneously strengthening their roster by extending the contracts of several up-and-coming domestic players.

The Galatasaray camp is eager to offload some of their players by the end of the season to free up space to improve Boey's contract.

Sacha Boey was bought from French club Rennes at the beginning of last season for a mere 1 million euro transfer fee.

Unfortunately, his campaign got off to a rocky start due to injuries sustained and the change in management.

The 22-year-old football player has made a sensational debut this season, with his outstanding performances capturing the attention of some of the Premier League's elite, such as Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Rumors have been swirling that he could fetch a whopping 15 million euros ($15.99 million) if he were to be placed on the transfer market.

Boey has a contract with Galatasaray until June 30, 2025, but a new contract will have to be signed due to his low salary and no mandatory exit clause in his contract.

Boey, who earns 480,000 euros annually in Galatasaray, is expected to be paid 1.25 million euros.

It is planned that the contract will be extended until 2026, and a release fee of 25 million euros is prepared, just like Victor Nelsson.