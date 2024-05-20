Fenerbahçe dashed leaders Galatasaray's hopes of clinching the Süper Lig title a game earlier with a hard-fought 1-0 victory on Sunday.

The turning point came in the 22nd minute when Fenerbahçe's Alexander Djiku was sent off, leaving the vicitors to battle with 10 men.

The match started with tension even before kickoff, as players from both sides clashed during the warm-up.

This not-so-unprecedented heated atmosphere carried into the game, with four yellow cards issued in the first 13 minutes.

Ghanaian international Djiku received his first yellow in the 11th minute for a rough challenge on Lucas Torreira and his second in the 22nd minute, reducing the eventual-winning Yellow Canaries to 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Ismail Kartal's men held firm.

Galatasaray, needing just a point to secure the title, struggled to capitalize on their extra man advantage.

The first half ended goalless, with Galatasaray unable to break through Fenerbahçe's resolute defense.

The decisive moment came in the 71st minute when Çağlar Söyüncü on loan from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid, scored from a set piece, putting Fenerbahçe ahead.

Fenerbahçe's Çağlar Söyüncü scores against Galatasaray during the Süper Lig match at the RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 20, 2024. (AA Photo)

Galatasaray pressed for an equalizer but could not find a way past Fenerbahçe's goalkeeper.

The final whistle blew with Fenerbahçe celebrating a crucial victory, delaying defending champions Galatasaray's title celebrations for at least another week.

Fenerbahçe's victory, their 96th point of the season, reduced the gap to league leaders Galatasaray to three points.

Galatasaray, who had gone 17 matches without a defeat and 24 matches unbeaten at home, saw both streaks end in this dramatic derby.

Adding to Galatasaray's woes, Hakim Ziyech picked up a yellow card in the 59th minute, ruling him out of the final match against Konyaspor due to suspension.

Manager Okan Buruk made several tactical shifts during the game, moving Barış Alper Yılmaz from the left wing to both full-back positions, but these adjustments were not enough to change the outcome.

The match was marred by several stoppages due to objects thrown from the stands, and tensions flared frequently between players.

Despite these disruptions, Fenerbahçe maintained their focus, particularly in defense.

This defeat was Galatasaray's first home loss of the season, ending a remarkable 35-game unbeaten run at RAMS Park.

They now face a nervy final week, needing to secure at least a point to claim the title.

Despite being on loan, Söyüncü's goal was his second in as many games, highlighting his crucial role in their late-season surge.

However, they will be without Michy Batshuayi for their final match, as he received a yellow card that triggered a suspension.

As the season draws to a close, the title race remains finely poised.

Galatasaray must regroup and secure the necessary points to end Fenerbahçe's hopes, while Fenerbahçe will look to capitalize on any further slips by their rivals.