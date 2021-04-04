Atakaş Hatayspor handed Saturday a bitter 3-0 defeat to Turkish Süper Lig title contender Galatasaray despite playing 10-men for more than 10 minutes.

The loss marks a huge dent in the Galatasaray's title bid as leader Beşiktaş will be facing Kasımpaşa on Sunday, with a possible victory over 16th-placed Istanbul club could carry the Black Eagles five points ahead of the Lions' 61.

Galatasaray now also risks of losing the runner-up position if city rival Fenerbahçe wins Sunday's tie against last-placed Yukatel Denizlispor and moves one point ahead.

At Hatayspor home ground Antakya Atatürk Stadium, Senegalese forward Mame Biram Diouf opened the scoring in the 21st minute

Hatayspor doubled the lead when Portuguese midfielder Ruben Ribeiro fired a classy long shot in the 29th minute.

Mame Biram Diouf netted for the second time to make the score 3-0 in the 72nd minute.

In the 79th minute, Hataypor's Bulgarian defender Strahil Popov received a straight red card after he brought down Henry Onyekuru outside the penalty box.

Following this huge victory, sixth-placed Hatayspor increased their points to 49.

Fixtures & results:

Saturday:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Göztepe: 1-0

Çaykur Rizespor - Fatih Karagümrük: 0-0

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Trabzonspor: 0-0

Atakaş Hatayspor - Galatasaray: 3-0

Sunday:

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

MKE Ankaragücü - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Medipol Başakşehir - Yeni Malatyaspor

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Gençlerbirliği

Kasımpaşa - Beşiktaş

Monday:

Fenerbahçe - Yukatel Denizlispor