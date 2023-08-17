Galatasaray are orchestrating a symphony of stars to bolster their ranks and with names like Wilfried Zaha, Tete, Mauro Icardi and Angelino already adorning their lineup, the Lions are on the brink of adding another jewel to their crown – Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.

The Moroccan maestro makes his way to the vibrant streets of Istanbul to undergo a battery of health checks, marking the final crescendo of his transfer odyssey.

Negotiations with Chelsea have been navigated with finesse, and the Süper Lig reigning champions have triumphantly secured a deal that promises to reshape the landscape of Turkish football.

The health assessment that awaits Ziyech is a mere formality, with both the club and the player confident that it will unveil a clean bill of health.

Once this hurdle is gracefully cleared, Galatasaray will confirm the Moroccan magician's new chapter in Istanbul.

Details of the contract drafted by the Galatasaray management, have now emerged from the shadows.

Ziyech's journey to Galatasaray has been anything but straightforward.

Reversing back to June, Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr were in hot pursuit of the Moroccan star.

Ziyech was ready to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium but the fate took a twist, and the transfer dreams were put on pause because of a knee concern raised by Al-Nassr.

Speculation ran wild about the reasons behind the stalled move and had the transfer come to fruition, a tidy sum of 15 million euros ($16.3 million) would have exchanged hands.

Rumors swirled that Ziyech's knee might not have been the primary stumbling block.

Al-Nassr requested the player's presence in Madrid for a medical evaluation, but Ziyech stood his ground, demanding the examination be carried out on home soil in Morocco.

Amid this, Moroccan journalist Falah Al Qahtani dropped a bombshell – Ziyech had not undergone any health check with Al-Nassr, sparking debates and speculation that echoed through the footballing corridors.

It's no wonder that Turkish football's top-tier clubs had their eyes on Ziyech during this transfer window.

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, and Galatasaray all vied for his signature.

Ziyech's exceptional performance in the Qatar World Cup alongside the Moroccan national team showcased his brilliance on a global stage.

The crescendo of this transfer saga hit its peak with Galatasaray's latest news flash.

Whispers from British press outlets confirmed the impending move, with phrases like "Hakim Ziyech's journey from Chelsea to Galatasaray gains momentum. A health check in Türkiye beckons."

The intricate threads of the contract negotiations have been unveiled by none other than Galatasaray correspondent Nevzat Dindar, in an exclusive piece for Milliyet Newspaper.

In an intriguing revelation, it surfaced that no transfer fee will be dished out to Chelsea.

Instead, a three-year union will be sealed with Ziyech earning a staggering 4.5 million euros per season.

As the transfer saga approaches its climax, a unique clause emerges – should any health-related concerns arise, the contract holds the power to suspend itself.

A versatile force on the field, Ziyech's prowess as both a right winger and a No. 10 was showcased when he made the leap from Ajax to Chelsea for a staggering 40 million euros in 2020.

Fast forward to the present, and Ziyech's market value stands tall at 16 million euros.

With the transfer wind blowing strong, former Galatasaray player Ryan Babel could not resist a cheeky comment on social media.

Babel playfully stated, "If Ziyech lands at Galatasaray, Icardi might just rack up an extra 10 goals to his 20-goal tally this season."