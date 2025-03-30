Galatasaray’s 28-match unbeaten streak was shattered as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Beşiktaş at Tüpraş Stadium on matchday 29.

The loss also marked the end of their unbeaten run this season, leaving them with 71 points.

Galatasaray found themselves behind early when Rafa Silva scored for Beşiktaş in the 23rd minute.

Things took a turn for the worse when Przemyslaw Frankowski was sent off in the 36th minute, leaving the visitors down a man.

Despite this, Galatasaray responded valiantly, with Lucas Torreira equalizing just before halftime with a spectacular 30-yard strike in the 45th minute.

However, Beşiktaş regained the lead in the 66th minute through Gedson Fernandes’ goal. Despite Okan Buruk’s tactical efforts, Galatasaray couldn't find the equalizer, sealing their fate with a 2-1 defeat.

Six-point gap

Galatasaray’s loss to Beşiktaş saw their once 9-point lead over Fenerbahçe shrink to just six.

Before the game, Galatasaray had been nine points clear of their rivals, but Fenerbahçe’s win over Bodrum brought them to 65 points, narrowing the gap to just three points with Galatasaray still having a game in hand.

In the 30th week, Galatasaray will be on a bye while Fenerbahçe host Trabzonspor, hoping to further close the gap.

Streak ends

The loss also ended Galatasaray's remarkable 28-match unbeaten streak in the league.

Their last defeat was in the 37th week of the previous season, against Fenerbahçe at home.

Over this run, they achieved 23 wins and five draws. Beşiktaş ended their impressive streak in this crucial derby.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen (L) in action with Beşiktaş's Arthur Masuaku during the Süper Lig match at the Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Galatasaray’s 25-match unbeaten away run was also snapped.

Their last away defeat came in the 12th week of the previous season, against Hatayspor.

Since then, they had gone unbeaten on the road with 21 wins and four draws.

The loss to Beşiktaş marked Galatasaray's first defeat to their rivals in three encounters.

Their last defeat to Beşiktaş came on April 30, 2023, when they were beaten 3-1 at home.

Since then, Galatasaray had won all three derbies against Beşiktaş before this setback.

Torreira's second goal

Lucas Torreira netted his second league goal of the season, leveling the score for Galatasaray with his stunning strike.

His first goal came in the 6th week against Fenerbahçe, and his latest came at a crucial moment in the Beşiktaş derby.

Frankowski’s red card

A pivotal moment came in the 36th minute when Przemyslaw Frankowski was sent off after a VAR review.

Initially booked for a foul on Ernest Muçi, the decision was overturned to a red card following the review.

The man advantage ultimately played a key role in Beşiktaş’s victory, with Barış Alper Yılmaz replacing Frankowski at right-back.

Solskjaer’s strategy

Beşiktaş coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made several notable changes for the match, including giving Rafa Silva the nod over Ciro Immobile as the striker.

Immobile started on the bench, marking just his third appearance as a substitute this season.

Solskjaer’s decision to field a non-striker up front raised eyebrows, but it paid off in the end with Beşiktaş securing the win.

This was Solskjaer’s first derby as Beşiktaş’s head coach, following his arrival after a stint with Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Europa League.

The Norwegian coach has overseen seven wins, one draw, and three losses in his first 11 matches in charge.