Gonzalo Garcia struck a hat trick as Real Madrid swept aside Real Betis 5-1 on Sunday, keeping the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The Spanish forward, deputizing for the injured Kylian Mbappe, broke the deadlock after 20 minutes and doubled Madrid’s advantage with a stunning volley shortly after the restart.

Raul Asencio made it 3-0 for Xabi Alonso’s side before sixth-placed Betis briefly responded through Cucho Hernandez.

Garcia, a product of Madrid’s youth academy, sealed his treble in the 82nd minute with a deft flick that brought the Santiago Bernabeu to its feet, and Fran Garcia added a late fifth to complete the rout.

Second-placed Madrid trimmed Barcelona’s lead to four points after the champions edged Espanyol 2-0 in Saturday’s Catalan derby, while fourth-placed Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad later Sunday.

Madrid’s victory eased the pressure on Alonso, who is under contract through 2026 despite reports suggesting he had been close to dismissal following a run of inconsistent results.

With top scorer Mbappe sidelined by a knee sprain, Alonso turned to the 21-year-old Garcia to replace him, as he did during last summer’s Club World Cup.

Garcia’s opportunities have been limited this season despite impressing in the United States, and he delivered again.

“These were three very special goals, my first hat trick here at the Bernabeu and my first goals this season as well,” Garcia told reporters, while acknowledging he still faces stiff competition for minutes.

“In front of me I obviously have the best players in the world, Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior,” he said.

“I just focus on myself, working day by day and taking the opportunities the coach gives me, like today. I hope I can deliver and help my teammates every minute I get.”

Academy talents strike

Madrid started strongly and took a deserved lead through Garcia’s looping header from Rodrygo’s free kick.

Betis battled back into the game and were the more dangerous side for the remainder of the first half, although they failed to test Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid extended their lead early in the second half after another fine finish from Garcia, who controlled Federico Valverde’s long ball on his chest before volleying home from the edge of the area.

Asencio, also a product of Madrid’s academy, nodded in Rodrygo’s corner before the hour mark in one of the club’s most convincing performances under Alonso.

With the points secured, Madrid relaxed and Betis created some danger, with Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Riquelme hitting the woodwork before Hernandez rounded Courtois and finished.

Garcia restored Madrid’s three-goal cushion with a clever flick from Arda Güler’s cross, drawing applause from Mbappe, who was watching from the stands.

Late on, defender Fran Garcia, who developed at Madrid before joining Rayo Vallecano, fired home Valverde’s cross to cap an emphatic victory.

“It’s a great stat that all five goals were scored by academy players. It shows the work being done there,” Alonso said.

“In Gonzalo’s case, with his hat trick, I’m very happy for him and the team. It was an important and deserved win.”

Atletico slip up

Real Madrid next face city rivals Atletico in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Diego Simeone’s side were held to a draw at Real Sociedad, leaving them 11 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Atletico pulled level with third-placed Villarreal on 38 points but have played two more matches and lost further ground in the title race.

Alexander Sorloth headed Atletico ahead early in the second half, but Goncalo Guedes equalized five minutes later to earn a point for Real Sociedad and their American coach, Pellegrino Matarazzo, in his first match in charge.

Simeone lamented missed chances by Conor Gallagher and substitute Antoine Griezmann.

“If we had been sharper in the box, we might have been able to cover the discomfort that remains after this draw,” Simeone said.

It was an encouraging debut for Matarazzo, with Real Sociedad controlling large periods of the match.

“There’s a lot to like about the performance. The players were connected for all 90 minutes,” said the New Jersey native.