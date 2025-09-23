Barcelona midfielder Gavi will undergo knee surgery to treat a lingering meniscus injury, the La Liga champions announced.

The 21-year-old Spain international, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in November 2023, injured his right knee in training in August after playing in Barcelona’s first two matches of the season.

While the club did not provide a timetable for his return, Spanish media reports suggest Gavi could be sidelined for five to six weeks.

"Gavi underwent intense sporting stress tests after finishing his conservative treatment for the radial injury to the internal meniscus in his right knee," Barcelona said in a statement Monday.

"The conclusion is that, in order to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action, Gavi will undergo an arthroscopic examination this Tuesday."

The Catalan club has also lost midfielder Fermin Lopez, who has been ruled out for three weeks after suffering a leg muscle injury in their 3-0 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Barcelona, who are two points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, next travel to Real Oviedo in the league on Thursday.