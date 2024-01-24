Galatasaray's wunderkind Kerem Aktürkoğlu called for an immediate stop to Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza.

“The innocent people in Gaza are now facing starvation to death after being violently bombed,” he said on X on Twitter, adding that no other children should be killed.

“Don’t let humanity die,” he said, ending his message with a hashtag #GazaStarving.

Over 800,000 Gazans face death by starvation and thirst, amid Israel's inhumane blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has continued a complete siege of Gaza by closing all crossings with the outside world. The Rafah crossing is partially opened for limited aid entry, the exit of dozens of patients and injured individuals and several foreign passport holders.

On Nov. 24, Israel allowed small quantities of humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, within a one-week pause reached between resistance groups in Gaza and Israel, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. The pause included a hostage swap deal.

Truck entry to southern areas of Gaza has been limited since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that killed 1,140 people.

Up to 200 trucks have been able to enter Gaza each day, according to the White House. That is a fraction of the roughly 500 shipments that entered daily prior to the start of the war when needs were far less acute.