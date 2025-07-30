German champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday signed forward Luis Diaz from Premier League holders Liverpool in a deal reportedly worth up to 75 million euros ($86.5 million).

The Colombian winger, who won the Premier League, FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at Anfield, has signed a contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2029.

The fee paid for Diaz is the third-highest in Bayern's history.

"In Luis Diaz, we have succeeded in bringing in one of the best left wingers in the Premier League," said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

"He brings real player character from Liverpool to FC Bayern – he's won silverware with every one of his clubs to date."

Diaz, 28, said he was "very happy" with the move to the German club.

"It means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern," he said. "They're one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my character.

"My goal is to win every possible title, and that's what we'll work for every day as a team."

Writing on social media, Diaz said he would "treasure forever" his time at Liverpool and was "leaving proud of everything we achieved together."

Diaz made 50 appearances and scored 17 goals and laid on eight assists in all competitions last season as Arne Slot's team clinched the English title for the 20th time.

The Colombian, who joined from Porto in January 2022, scored 13 of those 17 goals in the Premier League, finishing as Liverpool's second-leading goalscorer behind Mohamed Salah.

Diaz was left out of Liverpool's 4-2 friendly defeat against AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday as speculation mounted over his future.

Diaz's signing gives Bayern a quality replacement for Germany forward Jamal Musiala, who has been ruled out for a "long period" after he suffered a broken leg and dislocated ankle at the recent Club World Cup.

Having made his international debut in 2018, Diaz has scored 18 goals in 64 appearances for Colombia.

Bayern needed strengthening in the forward line after veteran Thomas Mueller left the club and Leroy Sane moved to Galatasaray.

Diaz's transfer fee trails, in club history, only the 95 million euros Bayern paid for England icon Harry Kane in 2023 and the 80 million for French international Lucas Hernandez in 2019.

Diaz will train with his new teammates and coach Vincent Kompany for the first time in Munich on Wednesday.

The winger could take the field when Bayern face French side Lyon in a friendly in Munich on Saturday.