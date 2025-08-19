German football authorities are investigating two cases of alleged racist abuse by fans in stadiums, as more players report being targeted with abusive messages online.

The day after its 1-0 win in a German Cup game against Dynamo Dresden, Mainz said Tuesday it plans to support its players in taking legal action against users who sent abusive messages.

The club published screenshots of a racist message targeting French winger Arnaud Nordin, who is Black, and one containing sexist and xenophobic insults aimed at the mother of German midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who is of Afghan heritage.

There are "no more words for people like this," Amiri, who scored the game's only goal, wrote over a screenshot of the message.

"There is no place among us for racism, agitation and hate on the Internet, in the stadium, or anywhere else," Mainz wrote.

In another incident, Rot-Weiss Essen disabled the comment section on an Instagram post about its 1-0 loss on Monday to Borussia Dortmund, reportedly following repeated racist messages aimed at its player Kelsey Owusu, following a tackle which left Dortmund's Yan Couto hurt.

"I find it so despicable, some of the comments which are directed at people," his coach, Uwe Koschinat, said after the game.

The German football federation said Monday it was investigating two incidents in which players were allegedly subjected to racist abuse by people in the stadium during other German Cup games.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the incidents as "unacceptable." Police were investigating at least one of the incidents.