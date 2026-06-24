Germany have already secured their place in the knockout rounds, but Julian Nagelsmann's side still have history in their sights when they face Ecuador in their final Group E match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday.

Die Mannschaft arrive with maximum points from their opening two matches and are guaranteed to finish atop the group. Ecuador, meanwhile, are staring at a potential early exit and may need nothing less than a victory to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Germany's campaign began in emphatic fashion with a 7-1 demolition of Curacao before they showed a different side of their game in a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast. Trailing with less than 30 minutes remaining, the four-time world champions turned the match around thanks to substitute Deniz Undav, who struck twice, including a stoppage-time winner that sent Germany into the last 32.

Undav has emerged as one of the tournament's breakout stars. The Stuttgart forward has contributed three goals and two assists in just two appearances, matching the most goal involvements by a substitute at a single World Cup since detailed records began in 1966. His impact has drawn comparisons with Roger Milla's legendary supersub performances for Cameroon at the 1990 tournament.

While Germany have not consistently produced their most fluent football, they remain the competition's highest-scoring team with nine goals. The victory over Ivory Coast also extended their winning streak across all competitions to 11 matches, their best run in nearly half a century.

Another win would equal the national team's record of 12 consecutive victories, achieved by West Germany between 1979 and 1980. It would also mark Germany's first perfect World Cup group-stage campaign since the 2006 tournament on home soil.

Despite their attacking firepower, Germany still have defensive questions to answer. They have conceded in five of their last six matches and have not kept a World Cup clean sheet since defeating Argentina in the 2014 final. Nagelsmann will be eager to tighten those weaknesses before the knockout phase begins.

For Ecuador, the tournament has been defined by frustration.

Sebastian Beccacece's side have collected just one point from their first two matches despite creating enough chances to be in a much stronger position. They struck the woodwork three times before suffering a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast through a late winner, then dominated Curacao in a scoreless draw only to be denied repeatedly by goalkeeper Eloy Room.

La Tri registered 27 shots against Curacao but failed to score, with 15 efforts stopped by Room in one of the standout goalkeeping displays of the tournament.

The inability to convert chances has become a recurring problem. Ecuador drew five of their eight pre-tournament friendlies and played out eight draws during South American qualifying. Since July 2024, they have been involved in nine goalless matches, highlighting a long-standing struggle to turn possession and opportunities into goals.

Currently third in Group E on goal difference, Ecuador realistically need a victory against Germany to have a chance of advancing. Even a draw would likely leave them short of the points required to progress among the tournament's best third-placed teams.

History offers little encouragement. Ecuador have lost both previous meetings with Germany, conceding seven goals and scoring only twice. They are also in danger of becoming just the second South American nation after Bolivia to complete a World Cup campaign without finding the net.

Germany will be forced into at least one change after defender Nico Schlotterbeck was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury suffered against Ivory Coast. Antonio Rudiger, Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw are all candidates to step into the starting lineup.

With qualification already secured, Nagelsmann is expected to rotate his squad. Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann could be handed a start, while David Raum, Leon Goretzka, Angelo Stiller and Nadiem Amiri are also pushing for opportunities.

The Germany coach has also hinted that Undav's outstanding form could earn him a place in the starting attack ahead of Kai Havertz. Jamie Leweling and Maximilian Beier are among the options to provide fresh legs in wide positions.

Ecuador enter the match with a fully fit squad and no major injury concerns. Beccacece is expected to remain largely faithful to the team that drew with Curacao, although tactical adjustments could be made.

Alan Franco may move into midfield alongside Moises Caicedo and Pedro Vite after operating in defense last time out, while Jordy Alcivar's place in the side appears less certain.

Much of Ecuador's hopes will rest on veteran captain Enner Valencia. The 36-year-old remains the country's all-time leading scorer and is one goal away from reaching the 50-goal milestone for his national team. Valencia is expected to lead the line alongside Gonzalo Plata as Ecuador seek the goals that have so far eluded them.