The German national football team on Wednesday named veterans Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels in the 26-man provisional squad for the Euro 2020 finals, marking the end of a two-year exile for the duo.

"Back again," Muller, 31, posted on Twitter underneath a picture giving the thumbs up.

Hummels, 32, also reacted, on Instagram: "I am glad to be back – I'm really up for the new chapter."

However, there was no recall for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who was also axed by coach Joachim Low in March 2019, alongside Muller and Hummels.

Low said he did not regret binning Muller and Hummels two years ago to give younger players a chance in the wake of the disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign when Germany crashed out in the group stages.

However, Germany's coach admitted recent poor results – including a thrashing by Spain and shock home loss to North Macedonia – meant "we had to rethink everything."

Bolter Volland

Germany has been drawn in a tough group and starts its Euro 2020 campaign against world champions France on June 19 in Munich, where it will also face holders Portugal four days later.

Bayern Munich forward Muller and Dortmund defender Hummels have been recalled because "in terms of leadership, they can also give the team a lot," Low added.

"We lacked stability and experience in some games. Muller and Hummels have played very well this season, they can lead."

Monaco's German forward Kevin Volland (L) fights for the ball with Angers' French midfielder Zinedine Ould Khaled during a French L1 match at the Raymond Kopa Stadium, Angers, France, April 25, 2021. (AFP Photo)

Three names will be trimmed from the final 23-man squad for the European Championship from June 11 until July 11.

Eight Bayern Munich players have been named, including captain Manuel Neuer, as well as 18-year-old Jamal Musiala, who opted for Germany over England this year.

Two high-profile names missing are injured Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus, who made himself unavailable Tuesday after an injury-hit season.

A surprise choice is Monaco forward Kevin Volland as a backup for Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

"We saw what he did in France, he scored 16 goals and also looks very good physically," explained Low.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has been included despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Low is "full of hope" that Kroos, 31, will be fit for the finals, but may have to join the German training camp after the start date on May 28.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/ENG), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Atalanta/ITA), Robin Koch (Leeds United/ENG), Christian Gunter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig)

Midfield/Forwards: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündoğan (Manchester City/ENG), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea/ENG), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea/ENG), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Kevin Volland (Monaco/FRA)