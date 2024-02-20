Andreas Brehme, the German footballer who famously scored the winning goal for Germany in the 1990 World Cup final, has died at 63.

His partner, Susanne Schaefer, confirmed on Tuesday that Brehme died of cardiac arrest.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce on behalf of the family that my partner Andreas Brehme passed away suddenly and unexpectedly overnight following a cardiac arrest. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time and refrain from asking questions," Schaefer's statement read.

Brehme, a fullback, earned 86 caps for Germany between 1984 and 1994. His successful late penalty kick in the 1990 final in Rome against Diego Maradona's Argentina secured Germany their third World Cup title at the time.

The late German football player Andreas Brehme holds his trophy as he attends the opening gala for the Hall of Fame of German Football at the German Football Museum, Dortmund, Germany, April 1, 2019. (AFP Photo)

"I am shocked, very moved, and infinitely sad. My sympathies go out to his family and friends, whom I wish much strength in these difficult hours," German Football Federation (DFB) president Bernd Neundorf said in a statement.

"Andreas Brehme is one of the greatest and best footballers in German history. German football owes him an infinite amount. Alongside Mario Gotze, Gerd Muller, and Helmut Rahn, he was one of the four German players who led our national team to the World Cup title.

"We will never forget Andreas Brehme, the footballer and the person – we will miss him very much."

Hamburg-born Brehme played in three World Cups, losing the 1986 final in Mexico City against Argentina.

Rudi Voller, who also played on the 1986 and 1990 teams and is now the national team sporting director, said: "I can't believe it at all. The news of Andreas' sudden death makes me incredibly sad.

"Andy was our World Cup hero, but for me, he was much more than that – he was my close friend and companion to this day. I will miss his wonderful zest for life. My thoughts are now with his bereaved family, his friends, and especially his two sons."

Brehme's best time as a club player was at Inter Milan from 1988 to 1992, where he won Serie A in 1989 and the UEFA Cup in 1991.

Brehme also won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, where he played from 1986-1988, and with Kaiserslautern, where he spent two terms from 1981-1986 and 1993-1998.

He also played at Spain's Zaragoza from 1992-93.

Brehme later became a coach, with lesser success, at clubs including Kaiserslautern and Unterhaching.

"The FCK family is in deep mourning, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Andi Brehme. We will honor his memory," Kaiserslautern said.

Former Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who was part of the 1986 team, said in a club statement: "I'm deeply saddened and shocked by the news of Andi Brehme's death. Andi was a great team player who was extremely loyal and reliable. His love of life was infectious."

Bayern president Herbert Hainer added: "The news of the death of Andreas Brehme is a shock for FC Bayern and all German football fans. Andreas Brehme made history and will always be our 1990 World Cup winner. He was a down-to-earth person and someone you could always depend on. He'll forever be part of the FC Bayern family."

Inter said: "A magnificent player, a true Interista. Ciao Andy, forever a legend." The club also announced that the players will wear black armbands in Tuesday night's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid "in honor of the German great."

Brehme's death comes a few weeks after that of German football icon Franz Beckenbauer, who coached the team at the 1986 and 1990 World Cups after winning it as a player in 1974.