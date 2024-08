Manuel Neuer, the German goalkeeper who lifted the 2014 World Cup, announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich star made 124 appearances for Germany, serving as captain in 61 of those matches.

Neuer wrote on social media that although he was tempted to play until the 2026 World Cup, he is "convinced that now is the right time to take this step."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...