The much-anticipated 2024 European Football Championship (Euro 2024) is set to kick off on Friday in Germany with the hosts set to entertain Scotland at 10 p.m local time.

For Die Mannschaft, the home Euros represent a golden opportunity to rectify recent disappointments.

This summer's championship marks their first Euros since the departure of Joachim Low and just their second major tournament since his exit after Euro 2020.

The Germans are eager to make amends for their last-16 elimination by England in that tournament.

Julian Nagelsmann, the youthful coach who previously managed Bayern Munich, returns to the "home" dugout at the Allianz Arena seeking the perfect start to Germany's quest for European stardom.

Despite an underwhelming start under Nagelsmann, Germany enter Friday's opening match with momentum, having recorded three wins and a draw in their four friendly matches in 2024, including victories over France and the Netherlands.

On the other hand, Scotland, under the guidance of Steve Clarke, are aiming for their first knockout-round appearance.

The Scots, who have endured a recent downturn in form with just one win from their last nine matches, will rely on the likes of Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, and Stuart Armstrong to make an impact.

Germany will be without some key players, including the likes of Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, and Timo Werner, but are expected to field a strong team led by Barcelona's İlkay Gündoğan in the No. 10 position.

Scotland, however, will be without their primary striker, Lyndon Dykes, due to injury.

Tournament structure and format

The monthlong spectacle will feature 51 matches, with 24 teams divided into six groups of four.

The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage.

Group stage matches will conclude on June 26, with the round of 16 starting on June 29.

The quarterfinals are slated for July 5-6, and the semifinals will take place on July 9-10 with the grand finale set for Berlin on July 14.

Germany’s second stint as hosts

Germany will host the European Championship for the second time, the first being in 1988 when West Germany hosted the tournament.

The 1988 championship saw the Netherlands triumph over the Soviet Union in the final.

Host cities

Ten cities across Germany will host the matches: Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Dusseldorf.

A general view of Fanzones and branding, Stuttgart, Germany, June 12, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

The opening match will be held in Munich, with the final set for Berlin's Olympiastadion.

The Olympiastadion boasts the largest capacity at 71,000 seats, while Leipzig Stadium has the smallest with 40,000 seats.

Historic winners

Euro 2024 marks the 17th edition of the tournament, with Germany and Spain historically the most successful teams, each having won three titles.

Italy and France have won twice, while Portugal, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czechia, Greece and the Soviet Union have each lifted the trophy once.

Italy, the reigning champions, won the delayed 2020 European Championship in 2021, defeating England in a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time.

Only three nations have won the European Championship on home soil: Spain in 1964, Italy in 1968 and France in 1984.

Record-breaking Ronaldo

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most goals in European Championship history, with 14 goals across five tournaments (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020). Ronaldo, 39, is also the player with the most appearances in the tournament, having played in 25 matches.

Other notable scorers include France’s Michel Platini (nine goals) and England’s Alan Shearer and France’s Antoine Griezmann (seven goals each).

Officials

Nineteen referees from 15 countries will officiate the matches.

Countries such as Germany, England, France and Italy will each have two referees, while other nations including Türkiye, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Argentina will each have one representative.

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler will make his European Championship debut, supported by assistants Mustafa Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Ersoy, with Alper Ulusoy serving as Video Assistant Referee (VAR).