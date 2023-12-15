A persistent refrain echoes in the recesses of my mind whenever the finger-pointing game ensues among adversaries sharing common interests.

For fans of the British drama series "Downton Abbey," the memorable words of the Dowager Countess linger vividly in their recollections: "When tragedies strike, we try to find someone to blame, and in the absence of a suitable candidate, we usually blame ourselves."

Today, my attention will be dedicated to the first part of that statement, a facet that has consistently demonstrated its potential to sow seeds of disaster and chaos, particularly within the "beautiful game."

Earlier this week, in a burst of fury, Faruk Koca, the president of Ankaragücü, stormed onto the pitch following his team's concession of a last-minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Rizespor.

What unfolded next was beyond the realm of imagination: Koca delivered a forceful punch to the face of referee Halil Umut Meler.

The referee crumpled to the ground, subjected to several kicks in the ensuing chaos. Despite the eventual restraint placed on Koca and his entourage, irreversible damage had been inflicted.

Meler had to be escorted off the pitch by fellow match officials, sporting a visibly swollen black eye.

Ironically, Koca, a recipient of a fair play award in November 2022, attributed his actions to what he deemed the "provocative behavior" of the referee, claiming he had initially intended to express his frustration verbally and even considered spitting in the official's face.

However, Meler offered a conflicting account of the incident.

According to him, Koca declared, "I will finish you," and directed even more sinister threats, such as, "I will kill you," specifically addressing Meler.

Subsequently, Koca and two other suspects found themselves in police custody with Meler, requiring hospital treatment for both bleeding around his eye and a small fracture.

By Tuesday night, Koca had tendered his resignation and offered an apology.

"There is no justification or explanation for the violence I perpetrated," he said. "Sports arenas should embody gentlemanly competition, and any conduct, including my own, that tarnishes the spirit of fair play has no place in stadiums."

However, it is essential to acknowledge the prevailing trend of "referee lynching" in Turkish football.

I am not alluding to physical altercations with referees – such instances are extreme outliers.

Rather, this incident serves as a glaring symptom of the pervasive toxicity that has been spreading like wildfire.

This toxic atmosphere did not materialize overnight.

In recent times, Turkish club officials, directors and presidents have been actively denigrating referees, contributing to an environment where hostility toward match officials has become increasingly commonplace.

Elements of the sports media have fed into the narrative that referees are dishonest, corrupt individuals working in cahoots with shadowy forces to hold back whichever team was on the receiving end of a poor decision that week.

This sentiment has spilled over into fan culture, reaching a fever pitch where rational football enthusiasts sincerely believe in a conspiracy involving certain referees collaborating with rival teams.

There is a prevailing notion that these referees are part of a football cabal, relentlessly committed to sabotaging their team's progress.

The widespread belief that refereeing as an institution is corrupt is not only prevalent but openly endorsed at the highest levels of the sport.

I will not be naive enough to deny referees' errors; after all, they are only human.

In La Liga, if you were to inquire among Barcelona fans about Mateu Lahoz and Gil Manzano, they would likely vividly paint you an evil duo in the flesh.

Speaking of Lahoz, let us be honest – he did not do justice to his reputation during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

His image took a hit as he delivered a dismal performance in crucial matches, notably the clash between Argentina and the Netherlands, tarnishing his standing among football enthusiasts.

Returning to the issue at hand, it is crucial to acknowledge that referees, being humans, are susceptible to making mistakes.

While criticizing them is not uncommon, resorting to physical violence is unequivocally unacceptable.

The assault on Meler has garnered condemnation from virtually every club, sports media outlets and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

As a consequence, football activities were suspended until Dec. 19.

Mehmet Büyükekşi, the chairperson of the TFF, expressed in a news conference: "The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely. This attack is an embarrassment for Turkish football. Enough is enough. Every day they accuse referees. Referees are people; of course, they make mistakes. However, responding with punches and kicks is not the answer. We must put an end to this."

The display of insincere remorse by those who played a role in causing this environmental problem is nothing but hypocritical.

While accountability is essential for everyone's actions, it is undeniable that Ankaragücü warrant an even more substantial penalty than the $68,000 fine imposed by the TFF, and naturally, Koca himself deserves the life ban he has been given.

However, viewing this as an isolated incident and then returning to business as usual would be a mistake.

In October, Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç pointed out the unusual decisions made by referees over the past seven weeks, emphasizing that nearly every game witnessed judgments that impacted the final score.

He went on to point fingers at four specific referees who warranted an investigation due to their "subpar" officiating.

The newly ousted Beşiktaş President Ahmet Nur Cebi echoed these concerns last month, stating, "Referees have shifted their focus against us, orchestrating their operations through VAR."

Adding to the chorus of discontent, Galatasaray had already issued a "refereeing report" in April, alleging, "Referees who make mistakes in games not involving us face consequences, while those making mistakes in games for Galatasaray are seemingly rewarded."

The prevailing sentiment suggests a systemic issue within football officiating, requiring a comprehensive examination and corrective measures rather than mere punishment for individual instances.

Emerging from the Turkish Süper Lig's big three, this underscores the gravity of the issue.

This rhetoric is pervasive across various tiers of Turkish football, where referees are consistently criticized in the media, leading to frequent refereeing controversies.

A misleading perception has been cultivated, attributing the majority of football clubs' woes to referees.

It is actually funny to think that fans are misled into believing that their teams would be flying high with no place to shuffle silverware if not for an alleged gangster refereeing hindering their progress – an absurd notion.

Nevertheless, it serves the interests of clubs, facing immense pressure for success, to find a scapegoat, validating the sentiments of the Dowager Countess.

Meler, included in UEFA's elite list, has officiated at the highest echelons, with Turkish referees overseeing Champions League finals and knockout stages of major tournaments.

While referees are not immune to mistakes, the lack of transparency in explaining controversial decisions and the refusal to apologize only intensify the criticism.

Attempting to stifle dissent against referees at this juncture will exacerbate the situation, as trust in officiating has been severely undermined.

VAR controversies have further fueled negative sentiments, with a growing rebellion against refereeing evident not only in Turkish football but also in other national leagues – the Premier League is not immune to this.

Collaborative efforts from the TFF, clubs, sports media and refereeing bodies are imperative to restore faith in the system.

Clubs and sports media, in particular, must adopt a more mature approach, refraining from unwarranted attacks on referees and acknowledging their own responsibilities.

Players should concentrate on playing football, focusing on what they can control, and refrain from attributing their shortcomings solely to external factors.

Referees should also enhance transparency by explaining decisions and rules openly to fans.

Without substantial changes, the incident on Monday will be relegated to the past, only to be repeated.

As the late Pele aptly termed it, "the beautiful game," football should remain like that and be enjoyed.