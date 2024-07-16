Olivier Giroud, France's record-breaking top scorer, officially retired from international football on Monday, fulfilling his promise to step down based on France's performance in the European Championship.

"The moment I’ve been dreading has arrived. The moment to say goodbye to the French team,” the 37-year-old Giroud wrote on his Instagram page on Monday.

France bowed out last week in the semifinals, losing 2-1 to eventual champion Spain. Giroud came on as a second-half substitute.

He scored 57 goals in 137 matches for France and was a member of the squad that won the 2018 World Cup.

Giroud will continue his club career in Major League Soccer after signing with Los Angeles FC, leaving Europe after 18 years in the top professional leagues in France, England and Italy. Giroud joined LAFC from AC Milan with a contract through 2025. The deal includes an option for 2026.

Giroud is best known for six prolific seasons at Arsenal from 2012-18, followed by three years each at Chelsea and Milan. He has scored 285 goals in 716 club matches. His trophies include the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea. He also won the French league with Montpellier in 2012 and the Italian league with Milan a decade later.