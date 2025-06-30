Olivier Giroud called his short stint with Los Angeles FC “disappointing,” but said he will treasure the friendships and lone trophy collected during his year in Major League Soccer.

The 38-year-old forward confirmed Sunday night that he’s returning to France to join Lille, ready to embrace one final chapter in his decorated career after 13 years abroad.

France’s all-time leading goal scorer bid farewell to LAFC in a frustrating 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps, limping off after 60 minutes with tendon pain and no goals in the match. His best chance came early in the second half, but he fired Denis Bouanga’s pinpoint cross over the bar.

Despite netting only five goals in 38 appearances for LAFC, Giroud received a standing ovation from the BMO Stadium faithful, loyal to the veteran striker who gave his all, even when the goals didn’t come.

“I wish I could have had a bigger impact on the team, on the results,” Giroud said. “At the end, it was a good experience. Obviously, I can’t stay longer, so I need a new chapter. I need to challenge myself one more time, and when I had the opportunity to come back to France, I just grabbed it. I wish nothing but the best for the club. I tried hard. I tried my best.”

Giroud was under contract through the end of the current MLS season, but LAFC and Giroud mutually agreed to part ways, allowing him to leave on a free transfer. He confirmed he will soon join Lille, which finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season to earn a Europa League place.

“I think the French people are happy that Paul Pogba, myself are coming back to the French league,” Giroud said, referring to his Monaco-bound friend and teammate from France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

“If you would have asked me a few years before, I would have answered that it was not the plan to come back, but you never know – never say never,” Giroud added. “I think this club ticked a lot of boxes for me and for my family. I hope I can be helpful for the team, being a leader and a link-up player on the field, but also off the pitch between the youngsters and the staff. I’m excited because we also play Europa League. It’s very positive. It’s a big club in France – top five.”

Giroud hasn’t played in Ligue 1 since 2012, when he left Montpellier to begin a six-year tenure at Arsenal. He went on to win the Champions League and Europa League with Chelsea, followed by a Serie A title with AC Milan.

He joined LAFC in July 2024 but now acknowledges he never fully fit into the system employed by LAFC and head coach Steve Cherundolo, who is also set to leave the club this fall.

“If you know football, you understand that in one sense, yeah, I didn’t really fit to maybe the game style, I would say,” Giroud said. “Just being honest. I tried to adapt. I tried my best one more time, but I can’t do something I’m not used to and I don’t know how to do.”

Cherundolo favors a transition game built around counterattacks and wide play – a style that didn’t align with Giroud’s pace or central positioning. Like many MLS clubs, LAFC struggled to find a consistent playmaker capable of delivering service to an elite striker like Giroud, who thrives on crosses into the box.

Wearing the No. 9 shirt, Giroud was relegated to a substitute role in most matches and made a significant impact in only a handful of outings, most notably scoring in LAFC’s U.S. Open Cup final victory last year.

“We did not use the cross a lot, which is my main strength in the box,” Giroud said. “And yeah, I had the feeling that we would play a lot in transition, so it’s not the best for me. I know what I can bring to the team, but I know what I can’t do also. I think it’s time to say goodbye now, and one more time to wish all the best to the boys because I love them. I will miss L.A., but on the other hand, I’m really excited to have another challenge.”