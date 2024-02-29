Markus Gisdol, the German coach who took over Samsunspor when they were at the bottom of the Süper Lig with just one point after seven weeks, disregarded his colleagues' "Have you gone mad?" remarks.

In his 20 matches in charge, he secured nine wins, nine draws and six losses, amassing 32 points and steering the team clear of the relegation zone.

Samsunspor, returning to the Süper Lig after an 11-year absence under coach Hüseyin Eroğlu, only managed to gather a single point in the first seven weeks.

Following Eroğlu's resignation, German coach Markus Gisdol took over the Red and Whites reins, elevating them from the bottom to 11th place in the league.

Gisdol, a key figure in the team's success, revealed to Anadolu Agency (AA) his passion for big challenges, citing similar experiences in previous coaching roles.

He expressed confidence in taking over Samsunspor after discussions with football director Fuat Çapa and President Yüksel Yıldırım.

Despite friends' warnings about the risk, Gisdol's love for challenges and risk-taking drove him to accept the offer.

Gisdol emphasized the importance of building a cohesive team and creating a family-like atmosphere as key factors in their success.

He credited everyone involved, including players, staff and the president, for their contributions.

Gisdol expressed gratitude for the freedom and support he received from the president, highlighting the collaborative effort in bringing success to the team.

Gisdol acknowledged the fans' aspirations for Samsunspor to compete in European cups, appreciating their support as essential to the team's success.

However, he emphasized the importance of staying realistic and focused on securing their place in the league first.

Gisdol sees staying in the league as a significant achievement and a priority before considering further ambitions.