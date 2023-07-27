The Women's World Cup is more than just a battleground for football supremacy; it is a stage where the extraordinary intertwines with the everyday struggles of motherhood.

Players from across the globe have grappled with the heartache of being away from their little ones for weeks on end, but some have found a beautiful solution – they have brought their children along.

Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews candidly revealed her emotional turmoil when her little boy questioned her prolonged absences.

France's defender Sakina Karchaoui (L) and Jamaica's forward Cheyna Matthews fight for the ball during the Women's World Cup match at Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia, July 23, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Her tears are a poignant reminder of the sacrifices these exceptional athletes make in pursuit of their dreams.

But amid the tears, there is hope as we witness mothers like Melanie Leupolz, the German midfielder, embarking on an awe-inspiring journey with her infant son and a nanny in tow.

While Leupolz's decision may seem challenging, it also shows the indomitable spirit of women who dare to defy conventions and show the world that they can excel both on the field and in motherhood.

"Hey, you can do both. That's what drove me," she said.

In an interview with FIFA, Matthews and her Jamaican teammate Konya Plummer are seen cherishing videos of their children and their laughter.

Plummer's reason for embracing football despite the distance? "I want my kid to know I am strong," she declared with conviction, her eyes glistening with love and determination.

As tales of these remarkable mothers continue, there comes Alex Morgan of the United States and France's Amel Majri.

Both have had their children tag along, defying conventional expectations.

Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner, beams with pride and love for her 3-year-old daughter, Charlie, even as she juggles the responsibilities of both motherhood and being an elite athlete.

Majri, with her 1-year-old daughter Maryam by her side, brings joy and laughter to her team's camp, providing a much-needed dose of levity during intense moments.

For the 30-year-old midfielder, having her child around is an energy booster, turning fatigue into renewed vigor.

Germany's Laura Freigang echoes these sentiments, highlighting how a child's innocent presence can lighten the mood and add warmth to a competitive setting.

While these mothers may face the challenges of being away from their children, they draw strength from the knowledge that their little ones' smiles await them at home, ready to welcome them irrespective of win or loss.