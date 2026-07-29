English football will introduce a new trial next season designed to prevent teams from exploiting tactical goalkeeper injury stoppages after the measure received approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the Football Association and the Premier League, the governing bodies announced Monday.

The trial, supported by the Football Association, Premier League, English Football League (EFL), National League, Women's Super League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), will be rolled out across England's men's and women's professional competitions during the 2026-27 season.

Under the new protocol, if play is halted because of a goalkeeper injury, the manager or head coach must immediately nominate an outfield player to leave the field of play for at least one minute once play resumes. The rule is intended to remove any tactical benefit teams might gain by using goalkeeper injury stoppages to disrupt the game or slow the tempo.

In a statement, IFAB said the trial is based on the current Laws of the Game requirement for an outfield player who is assessed and/or treated on the field of play, or whose injury causes play to be stopped, to leave the field of play for one minute.

The sight of goalkeepers calling for medical attention, often despite no contact from an opponent, has become increasingly common and has become a point of frustration for fans, pundits and opposing managers.

The stoppages can allow teammates to receive tactical instructions near the technical areas.

In a statement, the FA said the trial was intended to address occasions where goalkeeper injuries have been used tactically to "disrupt momentum, slow the game down or create opportunities for tactical instruction."

"English football will continue to monitor the trial throughout the season, alongside IFAB and other stakeholders, to assess its effectiveness in supporting game flow while maintaining the highest standards of player welfare," it said.

Last season, there were numerous examples of goalkeepers receiving treatment at crucial moments in matches.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler criticized Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya last season after the Spaniard received treatment three times with Arsenal holding on to secure a crucial 1-0 Premier League victory.

"In general, the Premier League needs to find a rule because that's not for football what Arsenal did there," Hurzeler said at the time.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke also accused Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning injury to "bend the rules" and break up play.

The trial will not apply in certain circumstances, such as when a goalkeeper requires treatment after being fouled, collides with an outfield player who also needs medical attention, is bleeding, or is injured as the result of a physical offense for which a free kick is awarded and the goalkeeper needs immediate treatment.

The new system will be introduced from the opening round of the League Cup on Aug. 1.

It forms part of a wider package of measures introduced for the 2026-27 season to reduce time-wasting, including a five-second countdown for delayed throw-ins and goal kicks and a 10-second limit for substituted players to leave the field.