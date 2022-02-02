French forward Bafetimbi Gomis has completed a return to Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, the club confirmed Wednesday.

Galatasaray has happy memories from the last time the 35-year-old played for the Istanbul side.

He was a key member of the team that won the 2017-18 Süper Lig title.

Gomis scored 29 goals on the Lions' way to the title and became the top scorer that season.

The French forward has played for Ligue 1 sides Saint-Etienne, Olympique Lyon and Olympique Marseille. He also spent two seasons at then-Premier League side Swansea City from 2014 to 2016.

He moved to Galatasaray in 2017 before moving to Al Hilal in 2018. Gomis scored 107 goals in 147 appearances for the Saudi club from 2018 to 2022.

Tufan back in Fenerbahçe

Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan, in the meantime, returned early from a loan spell at Premier League side Watford to join his parent club Fenerbahçe.

He will spend the rest of the current season with the Yellow Canaries. However, the relegation-threatened Watford will have to buy back the Turkish midfielder in case it avoids the drop from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old had joined Watford at the beginning of the 2021-22 season on a seasonlong loan.