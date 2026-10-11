Barcelona's rising English star Anthony Gordon scored his first goal for the Catalns Saturday, helping the Spanish champions extend their perfect start in La Liga with a 3-0 victory over Getafe.

Real Madrid finished with 10 men against Villarreal after Vinicius Junior was sent off for hair pulling in a 1-0 victory. Yan Diomande's goal kept Jose Mourinho's side third and on Barcelona's trail.

Los Blancos are six points behind Barca, who also lead second-place Atletico Madrid by five points after Diego Simeone's team snatched a late 2-1 win at Alaves.

Winger Gordon opened the scoring for Barca in the second minute and Gabriel Jesus added another after half an hour for the league leaders, who have won every match they have played this season.

France defender Jules Kounde tucked home the third from Lamine Yamal's cross to cap Barca's solid win against Jose Bordalas' side at Camp Nou.

Barca were without their top scorer Raphinha, who sustained a hamstring problem during the international break with Brazil.

Flick replaced him with former Arsenal striker and Brazil compatriot Jesus. His side came roaring out of the blocks.

"Being at Barca is a dream ... playing with these players is very easy too, everyone plays very well," Jesus said after his first start and third goal for the club. "That makes it easier for me as a striker, to have chances and I'm ready to score the goals. But I hope Rafa can recover quickly because the team miss him."

Gordon, who has impressed since joining this summer, grabbed his first Barca goal with a low deflected effort after bundling his way past three players.

He was Barca's brightest spark in the first half, continuing his fine goalscoring form for England in the recent Nations League matches.

"He's doing very well," Flick said of Gordon. "He scored with England. He has a lot of confidence. He gives us a lot."

Getafe defender Zaid Romero gave the ball away in his own box for Barca's second, passing it straight to Jesus, who stroked into the bottom corner.

The otherwise quiet Yamal supplied Kounde for the third as Barca secured their ninth win in nine games across all competitions.

Diomande, Real Madrid's record 140-million euro ($157 million) signing, scored his first goal for the club to help them beat Villarreal. Vinicius's dismissal, however, marked the game.

The Brazil international, on as a substitute, scored, but officials disallowed his goal and he was sent off after a VAR review showed he pulled the hair of Villarreal's Nathan Saliba in the buildup.

"Sorry to my team and the fans," Vinicius posted on Instagram.

Mourinho's Madrid battled through the final stages with 10 men but held on to their slender lead, which 19-year-old winger Diomande earned.

Despite Madrid's victory, Vinicius' red card left a bitter taste for Los Blancos. The winger risks a potential ban that could keep him out of the Clasico on Oct. 25.

"I don't know what's going on with the referees, with this red card, I don't understand, but the most important thing is the victory," Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said.

Mourinho declined to attend his post-match press conference in protest at the refereeing, a club source said.

The Madrid coach had complained bitterly about refereeing decisions that did not go his team's way in the derby defeat against Atletico before the recent international break.

Striker Kylian Mbappe was fit to start the match for Madrid and hit the post in a largely dull first half.

Home fans were not happy with the team at halftime, but after 63 minutes they celebrated Diomande's first goal, a sharp low finish into the far corner after Federico Valverde set him up.

The drama with Vinicius followed, but thanks in part to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Madrid clinched three important points.

Earlier, Cristian Romero's header in the 87th minute earned Atletico Madrid a narrow win at 10-man Alaves.

Alejandro Grimaldo put Atletico in front before Lucas Boye equalized from the penalty spot for Alaves before halftime.

Officials sent off Angel Perez for the hosts in the second half. Romero's header from Alex Baena's cross then secured the victory.

"It's always important that the goal comes from wherever it comes, as long as it comes," Simeone said.