Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Sunday in a Turkish Süper Lig game, a shocking defeat for the Yellow Canaries.

Halil Akbunar scored the winning goal for Göztepe in the ninth minute on a quick counterattack. Malian winger Fousseni Diabate assisted Akbunar at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium.

Göztepe jumped to 10th place with 32 points, while Fenerbahçe fell three points behind leader Galatasaray with 51.

The Istanbul side has now tasted five home defeats in a single season for the first time in 28 years.