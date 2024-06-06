Midfielder Jack Grealish and defender Harry Maguire have been left out of England's 26-man selection that the manager Gareth Southgate named for the European Championship on Thursday.

Tottenham playmaker James Maddison was also left off the list, and despite an injury-disrupted season defender Luke Shaw was included for the tournament, which starts in Germany on June 14.

Jude Bellingham, who helped Real Madrid win the Champions League, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Phil Foden, who had a breakout season with Manchester City, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka headline a powerful group of attacking players.

"I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” Manchester United center-back Maguire said in a post on X.

"Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.”

While injury has ended Maguire's hopes of playing at a third major international tournament, Grealish has paid the price for his lackluster season at Premier League champion Manchester City.

He became the most high-profile star to be dropped from Southgate's provisional 33-man squad.

The $139 million forward failed to hold down a regular starting place in Pep Guardiola's team and only scored three goals in all competitions.

He did feature for England as a substitute in their win in a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday, but it wasn't enough to convince Southgate to take him to Germany.

Maguire missed the end of the season for United after sustaining a calf injury in training last month.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, Brighton's Lewis Dunk, Liverpool's Joe Gomez and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa will compete to play alongside Manchester City's John Stones at the heart of England's defense.

Southgate has narrowed down his final squad from his provisional selection, which already had big-name omissions in the form of Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips and Mason Mount.

He has chosen to do so before his team's final warmup game against Iceland on Friday. Saturday is the deadline for his final squad to be confirmed.

Maddison and Curtis Jones were cut from the squad earlier on Thursday.

Maddison was part of England's squad at the 2022 World Cup, while Jones has impressed for Liverpool this season.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah were the other omissions from the squad.

Maddison's recent struggles at Tottenham – combined with stiff competition in his position from Bellingham, Foden, Cole Palmer and Saka – delivered a fatal blow to his hopes.

"Devastated doesn't quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I'm honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn't at the levels I had set," Maddison said on social media.

United left-back Shaw is in the squad despite not playing since February, while his club team-mate Kobbie Mainoo, 19, is the youngest member of the group.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, 20, is included after a strong spell since his move from Blackburn in January.

England, chasing a first major trophy for 58 years, will start their Euro campaign against Serbia on June 16 before facing Denmark and Slovenia in their other Group C fixtures.

England:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)