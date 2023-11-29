The drama unfolded in Group F of the Champions League, living up to its billing as the tightest group in the competition.

The spotlight, however, fell on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the French aristocrats, who, despite being in control of their destiny, found themselves on the precipice.

The tension peaked on Tuesday as manager Luis Enrique's PSG faced off against a resilient Newcastle United.

The visitors, led by Swedish striker Alexander Isak, had seized the lead midway through the first half.

However, fate suddenly turned when a controversial handball decision against Tino Livramento gave PSG a lifeline.

Ousmane Dembele's pass ricocheted off Livramento's chest and onto his elbow, prompting a penalty.

In a moment of high-stakes drama, Kylian Mbappe stepped up, converting the penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time to salvage a crucial 1-1 draw for PSG.

The result left the French side in second place with seven points, three adrift of the already-qualified Borussia Dortmund, whom they are set to face in a decisive final group match.

The intricacies of Group F mean that PSG's fate hangs in the balance.

A win against Dortmund is imperative for a guaranteed spot in the last-16, yet the complexities of the group mean that even a loss might not extinguish their hopes of progression.

For Newcastle, the path to the knockout stages involves a must-win clash against seven-time European champions AC Milan in their final group game.

However, their fate also hinges on PSG's performance.

Milan, too, could secure a last-16 berth with a victory at St. James' Park.

Luis Enrique, assessing the challenging scenario, remarked, "The most important thing is to focus on ourselves. If we win, we'll finish first, but even if we lose, we can go through to the next phase."

Despite dominating with 31 goal attempts against Newcastle, PSG's profligacy in front of goal frustrated Enrique.

"I think we deserved to win; we created a lot of clear chances, and, at times, it was difficult to get the ball in," he said.

On the other hand, Newcastle left the Parc des Princes pitch with a bitter sense of injustice.

Manager Eddie Howe, while restrained about the penalty decision, acknowledged his team's resilience and expressed hope for a last-16 berth in their return to the Champions League.

Joao party

Meanwhile, Barcelona mounted a comeback to beat Porto 2-1, securing their place in the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time in three seasons.

Coach Xavi hailed the victory as "an important step" for the club, as Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix orchestrated the turnaround against Porto.

Barcelona's (L) Joao Cancelo kicks the ball and scores a goal during the UEFA Champions League first-round Group H football match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 28, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Cancelo, who switched to left-back and Felix, with a crucial second-half goal, ensured Barcelona's fans at the Olympic Stadium celebrated a much-needed victory.

The win alleviated the pressure on Barcelona, who had faced nervy moments following a recent defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Xavi's tactical adjustments, including Cancelo's position change and Ilkay Gündoğan's inclusion, paid dividends.

Despite Porto's early lead courtesy of Pepe, Cancelo's individual brilliance and Felix's clinical finish propelled Barcelona into the last-16.