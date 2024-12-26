Pep Guardiola recently admitted Manchester City are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification this season after a shocking run of form.

City, who have won the Premier League for the last four seasons, are experiencing their worst streak in recent memory – losing nine of their last 12 matches across all competitions.

They have dropped six of their last eight Premier League games and are currently seventh, 12 points behind Liverpool with one game more played.

They are four points shy of the top four and one point behind fifth place, which could still lead to Champions League qualification.

The last time City missed out on the Champions League was the 2009-10 season, long before Guardiola's reign, which has seen the club dominate English football.

Now, with their Champions League future at risk, Guardiola is focused on the urgent need for improvement.

"Financially, it's an issue, but it's not just that," Guardiola said ahead of the Boxing Day match against Everton. "I know what it is because other clubs have been dominant for years and then failed to qualify for the Champions League. City has been the only team in England consistently in the competition for over a decade. Now we are at risk. If we don’t qualify, it’s because we didn’t deserve it – we didn’t solve our problems or find a way to win games."

Guardiola, whose team is currently sitting in the play-off spots in the Champions League group stage, knows the importance of the upcoming matches.

"We have to win games, otherwise, we won’t qualify," he added. "And right now, we’re not winning, so we’re out. There are a lot of contenders, and for every club, qualifying is crucial."

On his relationship with Manchester City's chair, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, amid the current struggles, Guardiola said: "We talk every week. I feel incredible support from him and from Txiki (Begiristain) and Ferran (Soriano). When something goes wrong, we take decisions together. We focus on improving the team, and we always remain positive about the next challenge."

Guardiola believes this difficult period will ultimately help him grow as a manager. "There are doubts, of course. But I’m positive. We have to do more. If something isn’t working, we must change it. Everyone, including me and the players, must do more – even if it’s uncomfortable."

City have been missing key players, including Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Rodri, who is out with an ACL injury, and Ruben Dias, who is also sidelined.

Guardiola said they are assessing John Stones, who was substituted at half-time during Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Matheus Nunes were also absent for that match.