Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denied any "personal problem" with Kevin De Bruyne and explained Tuesday that the playmaker's recent absence from the team is due to fitness concerns.

City is enduring its worst run under Guardiola, failing to win in seven games across all competitions, with De Bruyne featuring only as a substitute in the last five after recovering from a pelvic injury.

The Belgium midfielder sustained the injury during City's Champions League match against Inter Milan on Sept. 18 and has not started a game since.

Several prominent pundits, including former City defender and club ambassador Micah Richards, have questioned why De Bruyne isn't starting amid the champions' dramatic slump. On The Rest is Football podcast, Richards suggested that "there's some sort of rift going on" between De Bruyne and Guardiola.

Guardiola responded in his news conference ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, saying: "People say I’ve got a problem with Kevin. Do you think I like to not play with Kevin? No, I don’t want Kevin to play?

"The guy who has the most talent in the final third – I don’t want it? I have a personal problem with him after nine years together? He’s delivered to me the biggest success for this club, but he’s been five months injured (last season) and two months injured (this year). He’s 33 years old. He needs time to find his best, like last season, step by step. He’ll try to do it and feel better. I’m desperate to have his best.”

Both De Bruyne and Guardiola have spoken since about the pain De Bruyne experienced after his injury against Inter and the need to ease him back into action.

De Bruyne is in the final year of his contract.

"I’d love to have the Kevin in his prime, 26 or 27. He would love it too – but he is not 26 or 27 anymore," Guardiola said.

"He had injuries in the past, important and long ones. He is a guy who needs to be physically fit for his space and energy. You think I’m complaining? It’s normal, it’s nature. He’s played in 10 or 11 seasons a lot of games, and I know he is desperate to help us. He gives glimpses of brilliance that only he can have."