It felt far from Barcelona as Pep Guardiola stood drenched in a cold Manchester downpour on Sunday, yet there was no place he’d rather be. On the night of his 1,000th match as a manager, the Catalan master reminded everyone that his magic endures.

Some had claimed the sparkle had faded – that the man who redefined football from the Mediterranean had lost his edge after Manchester City were dethroned last season. But a commanding 3-0 victory over Liverpool, his fiercest rival since arriving in England in 2016, silenced the doubters. On a rain-soaked night at the Etihad, Guardiola proved the champion’s fire still burns brightly.

Arsenal still lead the table by four points, but their manager, Mikel Arteta – Guardiola’s former assistant at City – might not be sitting quite as comfortably now.

With serial title winners Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gündogan gone, and newcomers struggling to find their rhythm, it had seemed City were in transition since winning the last of their six Premier League titles under Guardiola in 2023-24.

Even this season, they lost two of their first three league games. But since then, City have won 11 of their last 14 matches in all competitions, the only setback a defeat to Aston Villa.

It wasn’t just the scoreline Sunday, as Guardiola celebrated his 716th career victory. It was the manner of it – the control, the dominance, and the ease with which they dismantled the reigning champions. Erling Haaland looked unstoppable, Phil Foden rediscovered his spark and Jeremy Doku lit up the dreary afternoon with a stunning third goal to seal the points.

City did it all without midfield maestro Rodri, who will return after the international break. No wonder Guardiola was a happy man as he soaked in the cheers of the City faithful.

“I just want to say thank you to the players and backroom staff for giving me that present,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said. “I’m proud to do it here in Manchester with my City. Now rest and come back with energy.”

Guardiola has won 12 league titles, three Champions League trophies and a haul of other silverware since beginning his coaching career with Barcelona’s B team in 2007.

After his milestone match Sunday, he reflected on how those early days laid the groundwork for the dynasties he later built in Catalonia, Bavaria and now Manchester.

“I think my period at Barcelona B is the foundation for many things,” he said. “To realize that I was able to do it and to learn a lot. I will never forget the guys from that first season. For me, it’s been so special to reach 1,000 games in front of my family and especially against Liverpool.”

Guardiola said he has a “good vibe” about this season, and if City maintain their growing consistency, they’ll be in contention again next spring.

“The team that wins the Premier League is the one that grows every month,” he said. “You arrive at the end fighting for the title. It’s not the team that’s top in September or October.

“This was an important week. I told the guys, ‘Don’t do it today because Arsenal didn’t win. Do it for ourselves, against the champions of England. Show them we can be there.’

“Today, I think we proved it.”