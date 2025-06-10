Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was awarded an honorary doctorate Monday by the University of Manchester, recognizing his extraordinary impact on the city through his football success and philanthropy.

In a powerful acceptance speech at Whitworth Hall, Guardiola pivoted from celebration to somber reflection, addressing the ongoing war in Gaza with a deeply personal plea for compassion.

Since joining City in 2016, the 54-year-old Spaniard has transformed the club into a global powerhouse, guiding the team to six Premier League titles and the coveted 2023 Champions League trophy.

But Guardiola’s contributions extend beyond the pitch.

The university honored his charitable efforts through the Guardiola Sala Foundation, which works to improve lives in Manchester and beyond.

“Manchester means so much to me,” Guardiola said. “I have spent nine years here, and it has become home. The people, the culture, my incredible football club, my colleagues – it is all so special to me and my family.”

Yet, the mood shifted as he addressed the devastating conflict in Gaza, where violence has escalated sharply since Oct. 7, 2023, which has led to the death of around 55,000 Palestinians.

“It’s so painful what we see in Gaza. It hurts my whole body,” Guardiola said, his voice heavy with emotion. “This is not about ideology or politics. It’s about the love of life and caring for your neighbor.”

He paused, painting a chilling picture of innocent children caught in the crossfire. “Maybe we think it’s not our business when we see four-year-olds killed by bombs or hospitals turned to rubble. But be careful – the next four- or five-year-olds will be ours.”

Holding his three children in his heart, Guardiola shared his fear and sorrow. “Since this nightmare started, I see the infants in Gaza every morning, and I am scared.”

The university’s chancellor, Nazir Afzal, presented Guardiola with the degree, while Professor Duncan Ivison, president and vice-chancellor, praised the manager’s role in making Manchester a global success story.

“Pep is an innovator and a winner who has inspired millions,” Ivison said. “We are honored he accepted this degree.”