Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City era came to a deeply emotional close on Sunday, ending a 10-year reign that reshaped English football as his side fell 2-1 to Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

The result barely registered in a night defined by farewell and reflection. Guardiola stood on the touchline visibly emotional, at times wiping away tears as the reality of his final match in charge set in. Around him, City’s decade of success seemed to weigh heavily on every moment, every substitution, every chant from the stands.

“I never could have imagined the amount of love I’ve found,” he said from the center of the pitch, addressing supporters who filled the stadium that has defined his modern legacy. “It is an incredible honor, a tremendous honor to be your manager and to be here for 10 years.”

The emotion had been building well before full time. When Bernardo Silva and John Stones, two of his most trusted figures, were withdrawn in the second half, both received prolonged ovations and guards of honor from teammates and staff. Guardiola watched on, visibly moved, as another layer of his long-standing core stepped away from the stage with him.

Then came the moment the stadium turned fully toward its manager.

“This is the man who changed everything,” the announcer said as Guardiola stepped out in khakis and a cream T-shirt, greeted by a wall of noise. The Etihad rose as one, chants of “10 more years” echoing across the stands. Guardiola acknowledged it with a small smile and a shake of the head, a gesture that carried both gratitude and finality.

On Friday, he had already confirmed what had long been building beneath the surface. After 17 major trophies, countless records and a sustained era of dominance, he said the cycle had reached its natural end.

“I will not miss it for a while,” he said Sunday, speaking with a quiet clarity. “I feel deeply it is the right decision.”

His departure closes one of the most dominant managerial spells in modern football. Since arriving in 2016, Guardiola guided City to six Premier League titles and the club’s first Champions League crown in 2023, completing a treble that season with the FA Cup and league title. It placed City alongside the elite of European football and cemented Guardiola’s reputation as one of the defining coaches of his generation.

Beyond the trophies, his teams redefined standards in England. City became the first side to reach 100 points in a Premier League season, the first to win four consecutive league titles, and among the few to complete a domestic treble in the modern era. Even in his final campaign, he added further silverware with the League Cup and FA Cup, underlining the consistency of his tenure.

Supporters who lived through the transformation struggled to compress its meaning.

“He means everything to me and this club,” said Fred Taylor, 82, a long-time City fan. “I can’t think of another manager that’s done what he’s done in 10 years.”

For others, Guardiola’s presence became part of personal history as much as football history.

“It’s hard to describe,” said Richard Wilbourn. “You feel like you know him even though you don’t. What he’s done for this club is unreal.”

Amid the emotion, Guardiola also looked ahead briefly, offering a message for whoever follows him into one of football’s most demanding roles. He said he would reach out to his successor to help ease the transition.

“Be yourself. Be free with your ideas and work a lot. Everything will be fine,” he said.

Former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca is widely regarded as the frontrunner to take over, with an announcement expected soon, though City have not confirmed a replacement.

City has already honored Guardiola’s influence by naming its newly developed north stand after him, while he is set to continue in a global ambassadorial role.