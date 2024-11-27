Manchester City’s struggles reached new depths on Tuesday as they blew a 3-0 lead to settle for a dramatic 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League, extending their winless streak to six matches.

But the spotlight shifted off the pitch during the post-match news conference, where Pep Guardiola’s scratched face became the center of attention.

City seemed poised to end their drought with a commanding three-goal lead at home, only to unravel spectacularly in the final 15 minutes, conceding three times to the Dutch side.

The result leaves City in dire need of a turnaround ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown against leaders Liverpool.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Guardiola acknowledged the team's fragile state.

“We’ve lost too many games recently. We’re fragile, and of course, we need a win. Everyone knows the situation; there’s nothing to adjust to anymore,” he said.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when a journalist asked about the visible scratches on his face.

Guardiola's response was both candid and shocking.

“I did it with my own fingernail,” he admitted. “I wanted to hurt myself.”

The uncharacteristic remark underscored the pressure mounting on the Spanish tactician as his side struggles to find their rhythm during what is shaping up to be the toughest period of his managerial career.

Despite halting a five-game losing streak with the draw, Manchester City’s vulnerabilities were glaring, and their failure to close out the match has left fans and critics questioning their resilience.

Sunday's clash against Liverpool could determine whether City can revive their season or sink further into their slump.