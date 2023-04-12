Galatasaray's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi recently graced the culinary stage of the Argentine MasterChef, where he appeared as a guest judge alongside his wife, Wanda Nara, who hosts the show.

As reported by Marca, during the show, Icardi shared his meat preparation expertise and opened up about his love for cooking and his family's culinary traditions.

As a "meat expert" judge on the show, Icardi shared his recipe for cooking entrana, a popular cut of meat in Argentina.

He recommended using chimichurri sauce and nutmeg to flavor the meat and cooking it to a medium-rare state, except when he cooks at home, where he prefers it slightly more cooked.

He also revealed his passion for asado, a traditional Argentine barbecue dish, and credited his father, a former butcher, for teaching him about different cuts of meat.

"I really like asado; I do a lot of asado; my dad is also a very good cook, he was a butcher in his time and knew many cuts of meat, and I learned a lot," explained Icardi during the show.

Nara, also a host on the show, shared her own culinary skills and revealed the recipe that won the heart of her husband, apple pie.

"Cooks, you don't need to know many recipes but only one that works well: with that cake, I conquered Mauro," she said.

The couple's appearance on the show was a treat for viewers, who got to see a different side of Icardi and Nara's relationship.

In an emotional moment, Nara thanked Icardi for his presence on the show, saying, "Thank you very much, Mauro, for being here, for joining us ... I know you do it for me, and that you accompany me makes me very happy. Thank you for being here."

Icardi responded with a kiss and a heartfelt farewell.

The couple's appearance on MasterChef not only showcased their culinary skills but also their passion for each other and their family traditions.

As Icardi said during the show, "Food is a way to bring people together; it's always present in our family gatherings."

Their love for cooking and for each other was evident throughout the show and was a reminder that food can not only nourish the body but also the soul.