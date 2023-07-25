Barcelona's newly-signed midfielder, Ilkay Gündoğan, arrived at the Camp Nou with a burning ambition and a powerful message – the Catalan giants have a "responsibility" to play for titles, including the elusive Champions League trophy.

The seasoned German midfielder, 32, will make his debut for Barcelona after an impressive stint as captain with Manchester City, where he led the club to their historic title treble.

Now, Gündoğan sets his sights on continuing his run of success with the Blaugrana.

In an interview with Spanish papers Sport and Mundo Deportivo, Gündoğan expressed his unwavering determination to triumph at Barcelona.

"I'm here to win, to win the league, the cup, and the Champions League," he said. "I had a phenomenal season with City, but my thirst for victory is unquenchable. I came here to relish the beautiful game, but above all, to claim victory – again and again."

Barcelona's storied history and legacy demand a pursuit of glory, and Gündoğan wholeheartedly embraces the challenge.

"The responsibility of this club is to play with the aim of winning the Champions League," he affirmed.

While Barcelona secured the Spanish league title last season, their Champions League aspirations have faced recent disappointments.

The coveted trophy has eluded them since 2015, and they stumbled at the group stage in the past two seasons.

Gündoğan acknowledged the immense talent within the squad but emphasizes that winning requires more than just skill.

"The quality is undoubtedly present, but it takes more than that. It demands a winning mentality, unwavering consistency, and sometimes a sprinkle of luck at crucial moments," he said.

During a Barcelona preseason tour in the United States, Gündoğan shared his thoughts on some of his former coaches. Describing Jürgen Klopp in one word, he chose "intensity." For Thomas Tuchel, "intelligence" was the fitting term; and for former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, with whom he enjoyed a fruitful seven-year tenure at Manchester City, he used the word "genius."