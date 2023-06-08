Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan expressed his anticipation for an emotionally charged experience as he prepares to play the Champions League final in Türkiye, his home country.

"I don't think I need to tell you what it would mean to lift the trophy as captain," he told former Germany teammate Per Mertesacker in an interview with broadcasters ZDF.

Gündoğan said that his parents, who are Turkish, and several friends will be supporting him at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul when City play Inter Milan on Saturday.

"For me, it's a privilege to play the final there," he said.

Gündoğan will be playing the third Champions League final in his career. The first time was with Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and then again with City in 2021 – both ended in a defeat for his side.

"All good things come in threes, people always say," he stressed, but added: "Finals are finals, emotions and nerves always play a role. You can't get too excited and have to remain calm."