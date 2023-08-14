Barcelona's grand curtain-raiser for the La Liga season on Sunday was anything but a serene affair as they clashed with Getafe, with the hosts settling for a draw.

Ilkay Gündoğan, the former Manchester City captain, was in the spotlight as he made his La Liga debut donning the colors of Barcelona, but the script was far from predictable.

The champions were held to a 0-0 draw, and the battle on the field was nothing short of intense.

Gündoğan, the seasoned German midfielder at 32, embarked on a new chapter of his career by joining the Spanish giants in the summer.

The expectations were high, and he nearly etched his arrival with golden letters as he found himself presented with a splendid opportunity to score within minutes of the kickoff.

However, despite the shot ending up in the hands of the Getafe shot stopper, the flag of offside waved vigorously against him, leaving his debut goal still hanging in the balance.

The match unfolded with a blend of flair and tension, culminating in a game marked by red cards and an edgy atmosphere.

Raphinha, the former Leeds forward who now dazzles on the Barcelona frontline, was the protagonist of a fiery exchange.

His brilliance threatened Getafe's defense as he galloped through the right channel, crafting multiple openings.

In the 36th minute, he almost conjured up a lead for the visitors, only to see his close-range attempt blocked by goalkeeper David Soria before bouncing agonizingly wide.

But the flames of competition ignited his emotions, and he let slip his coolness, receiving a red card in the 42nd minute for an off-the-ball elbow to the head of Getafe's Gaston Alvarez.

Getafe, too, tasted the bitterness of a numerical disadvantage as Jaime Mata earned a second yellow card, exiting the stage in the 57th minute for a forceful challenge on Ronald Araujo.

With the balance of power on a tightrope, both teams traded blows.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, the reigning La Liga top scorer, came close to shifting the narrative, but his close-range header was thwarted by Alvarez's determined clearance off the line in the 63rd minute.

The usually composed Barca manager Xavi found himself entangled in the chaos, venting his frustrations against a decision and receiving a red card in the 71st minute.

The heated exchanges were not restricted to the field; they spread like wildfire to the touchline.

The final moments of added time were punctuated by VAR intervention, with referee Cesar Soto Grado drawing gazes to the pitchside monitor.

Yet, what seemed like an impending penalty call for a foul on Araujo evaporated into thin air as the handball claim was waved off.

As the clock ticked, and the tension soared, Barcelona were left grappling with the reality of a drawn opener.

The clock in added time, creeping close to the 20-minute mark, was a testament to the chaos that ensued.

In the aftermath of the battle, Xavi's exasperation was palpable. "The referee is the one who allowed it to escalate that far, it is what it is," he said.

Yet, as the dust settled, there was a glimmer of perspective.

"Last year we started the same way and look how we ended up (as champions)," Xavi mused, a hint of optimism in his words. "I'm happy because we played well with 10 men ... We had chances but we didn't manage to take advantage of them."