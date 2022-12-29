Erling Haaland etched his name into the Premier League's history books on Wednesday, with a record-breaking scoring performance in Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Leeds.

The sensational Norwegian goal-scoring machine is clear for all to see, and it is almost a certainty that this will not be the last time he is at the center of such a remarkable achievement.

Haaland scored twice to become the fastest player to score 20 goals. The Norwegian star, born in Leeds, reached the mark in 14 games.

"For me, as a striker, I could have scored a couple more but that's life, what can I do? I have to practice more," Haaland told Amazon Prime.

City's victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal's lead to five points.

Rodri gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of halftime when he tucked in from close range after goalkeeper Illan Meslier parried a Riyad Mahrez shot.

Haaland doubled City’s advantage six minutes into the second half, after Jack Grealish pounced on a weak pass by Liam Cooper and raced clear to set up the Norwegian for a tap-in.

That was Haaland's 25th goal for City in 20 appearances in all competitions. He scored his 26th in the 64th minute to make it 3-0 after another assist from Grealish. He later missed out on a fourth hat trick of the season when he shot tamely at Meslier.

Leeds scored in the 73rd minute when Pascal Struijk headed home from a corner.

Haaland beat Kevin Phillips' quickest-to-20 goals record – set in 1999-20 with Sunderland – by seven games.

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, was at the venue to watch the game on Wednesday. "With my father in (the stands) over there, it’s special,” the 22-year-old Haaland said. "I am happy today, it’s a really special moment in my career. It's my craziest fantasy that I could be at Elland Road and score for Manchester City against Leeds."